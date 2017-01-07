SCS Bake-out 2017 Pineapple Tart Masterclass

Join Hed Chef Hedy Khoo who will host a pineapple tart baking masterclass conducted by Chef Anup Kumar.

Round up friends and family to learn the finer secrets of using SCS Butter to bake this festive treat.

There are two sessions. Each session can accommodate 20 teams.

To take part, form a team of four and purchase eight blocks of SCS Butter within two receipts. Take a snapshot of the receipts and a copy of The New Paper and send an e-mail to tnpcontest@sph.com.sg

Include your full name, mobile number and last four digits of the NRIC or passport number and also those of your group members. Participants must be at least 13 years old.

Only successful applicants will be notified. Registration is open from today until Jan 20, on a first-come-first-served basis.

WHEN

Jan 21, 9am to 11am and 11.15am to 1.15pm

WHERE

Allspice Institute

162, Bukit Merah Central, #07-3545