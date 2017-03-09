Makansutra: Cafe-quality kopi in a hawker centre

Order a cuppa at the hawker centres, and out comes the steel snout pot with a coffee sock.

Locally ground coffee powder mix is spooned in, and hot water is poured in to shock the flavour of the powder.

Then, depending on whether it is kopi-o kosong (black sugarless coffee), gao (thicker), siu dai (less sugar), ga dai (sweeter), C (with evaporated milk) , or peng (iced) - you will get your drink in a minute or so.

Scenario two: The barista cleans his European espresso machine, pads the portafilter and locks it onto the group head (where hot water is forced through) and the brew drips into a cup. Fresh cream is added.

This is what you would expect from a hipster coffee joint or chain outlet like Starbucks. But this is happening in a hawker stall near town.

"I was retrenched over a year ago and at my age, it is hard to get back into my old petroleum broker business," said Mr Lawrence Tan, 43.

He researched for a few months before setting up the Kopi More stall in Golden Mile Food Centre.

He received a few stares from hawker regulars initially as they thought the coffee would be overpriced, but at a mere $1.50 for a cup of cafe-quality coffee, he now has regular customers.

He uses a Robusta and Arabica powder mix. The taste is rich, and with some imagination, it is just like a sipping a cuppa at an alfresco cafe. I kid you not.

"I had to go into this business for practical reasons, as coffee is something many drink on a daily basis," said Mr Tan.

At that price and using beans that are a few notches better than the nearby kopi stall, one wondered about viability.

Said Mr Tan: "This is about the maximum price point for kopi in a hawker centre... I am targeting regulars who will order two cups at a go."

I was surprised by how fast a cup is brewed - as fast as a typical cup of kopi. He makes them one or two at a time, and each cup is done individually, unlike the mass coffee socks methods.

I had to check out Mr Tan's stall because two older retirees told me about it on two separate occasions. I have respected their views for decades and they rarely fail me.

Kopi More

505, Beach Road, #B1-49

Golden Mile Food Centre

10am to 10pm daily