Makansutra: Cafe-quality kopi in a hawker centre
Get your daily fix of good strong cuppa at just $1.50 from Golden Mile Food Centre
Order a cuppa at the hawker centres, and out comes the steel snout pot with a coffee sock.
Locally ground coffee powder mix is spooned in, and hot water is poured in to shock the flavour of the powder.
Then, depending on whether it is kopi-o kosong (black sugarless coffee), gao (thicker), siu dai (less sugar), ga dai (sweeter), C (with evaporated milk) , or peng (iced) - you will get your drink in a minute or so.
Scenario two: The barista cleans his European espresso machine, pads the portafilter and locks it onto the group head (where hot water is forced through) and the brew drips into a cup. Fresh cream is added.
This is what you would expect from a hipster coffee joint or chain outlet like Starbucks. But this is happening in a hawker stall near town.
"I was retrenched over a year ago and at my age, it is hard to get back into my old petroleum broker business," said Mr Lawrence Tan, 43.
He researched for a few months before setting up the Kopi More stall in Golden Mile Food Centre.
He received a few stares from hawker regulars initially as they thought the coffee would be overpriced, but at a mere $1.50 for a cup of cafe-quality coffee, he now has regular customers.
He uses a Robusta and Arabica powder mix. The taste is rich, and with some imagination, it is just like a sipping a cuppa at an alfresco cafe. I kid you not.
"I had to go into this business for practical reasons, as coffee is something many drink on a daily basis," said Mr Tan.
At that price and using beans that are a few notches better than the nearby kopi stall, one wondered about viability.
Said Mr Tan: "This is about the maximum price point for kopi in a hawker centre... I am targeting regulars who will order two cups at a go."
I was surprised by how fast a cup is brewed - as fast as a typical cup of kopi. He makes them one or two at a time, and each cup is done individually, unlike the mass coffee socks methods.
I had to check out Mr Tan's stall because two older retirees told me about it on two separate occasions. I have respected their views for decades and they rarely fail me.
Kopi More
505, Beach Road, #B1-49
Golden Mile Food Centre
10am to 10pm daily
