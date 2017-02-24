GetLit! Part 3: 2035
Melissa Powers
The year two thousand thirty-five,
an army of new holograms
greet the homeward-bound at Changi Airport.
Waiting for my dad to catch
the luggage, hawk-eyed, impatient,
I sidle up to the hollow visage
of Sir Stamford Raffles.
He's handsome like
how I thought British men should be
before I went to England. Like
the lead in a period drama -
but his stubble transparent,
ghost hair swaying in ghost wind,
his dead mouth in a half smile that opens to emit
the voice of Jude Law. 2035.
"Welcome to Singapore."
They made the choice not to dress him as a soldier.
The whirr of luggage on linoleum
as my dad calls me over, striding
towards the exit. I glance
at Stamford's boots before we leave.
Behind me, Jude Law
welcomes the rest
in perfect Mandarin.
And I can't understand it.
That's the little death there.
The tragedy. The ghost of a time
pre-2035, an alternate timeline
where the spirits of my nation
could've welcomed the British
through their own borders.
Or just an alternate universe
where Jude Law decided to become
a Chinese teacher.