GetLit! Part 3: 2035

Melissa Powers

The year two thousand thirty-five,

an army of new holograms

greet the homeward-bound at Changi Airport.

Waiting for my dad to catch

the luggage, hawk-eyed, impatient,

I sidle up to the hollow visage

of Sir Stamford Raffles.

He's handsome like

how I thought British men should be

before I went to England. Like

the lead in a period drama -

but his stubble transparent,

ghost hair swaying in ghost wind,

his dead mouth in a half smile that opens to emit

the voice of Jude Law. 2035.

"Welcome to Singapore."

They made the choice not to dress him as a soldier.

The whirr of luggage on linoleum

as my dad calls me over, striding

towards the exit. I glance

at Stamford's boots before we leave.

Behind me, Jude Law

welcomes the rest

in perfect Mandarin.

And I can't understand it.

That's the little death there.

The tragedy. The ghost of a time

pre-2035, an alternate timeline

where the spirits of my nation

could've welcomed the British

through their own borders.

Or just an alternate universe

where Jude Law decided to become

a Chinese teacher.