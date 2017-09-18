EU seeks agreement on digital tax

TALLINN: A European Union plan to raise more tax from digital multinationals faced the first signs of scepticism, as smaller members of the bloc warned about its economic impact.

France wants to tax companies like Google and Facebook on their turnover, rather than profits, to increase revenue from global online groups, accused of paying too little in Europe.

More than a third of the EU's 28 members backed Paris at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, on Saturday but the move needs the agreement of all member states to reduce the risk of legal challenges.

"We should be very careful," Denmark's finance minister Kristian Jensen said, warning of the risks of pushing innovative companies away from Europe.

His remarks were echoed by Luxembourg's finance minister Pierre Gramegna, who said any EU solution would need global backing to avoid damaging Europe's competitiveness.

"It does not make any sense" for Europe to move without a global agreement, he said.

The Czech Republic and Malta said a turnover tax would be technically difficult to implement. If the divisions persist, a minimum number of 10 EU states may apply the tax on their own under a procedure known as enhanced cooperation.

Countries can also charge the tax unilaterally.

"Enhanced cooperation is certainly a legally possible option," Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission, told a news conference.

But the objective at this stage is to reach an agreement among all members by the end of the year, followed by legislative proposals early next year, he added.

The commission will outline other legal options to tax the digital economy in a paper in the coming days.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the turnover tax was necessary to allow EU countries to move quickly.

"Otherwise we risk a breakdown with citizens across Europe," he added.

Ten states signed a statement in support of this approach on Saturday. In addition to France, they are Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Slovenia and Portugal.

Estonia, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, proposed a more structural solution that would permit states to tax companies where they have a digital, not just physical, presence.