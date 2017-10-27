MAS names new cyber security chief

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has named Mr Tan Yeow Seng as its chief cyber security officer, a new position created in senior management which will play an important role in strengthening the cyber resiliency of the central bank and the financial sector.

His responsibilities will include setting cyber resiliency standards and overseeing their implementation.

Mr Tan will hold this appointment concurrently with his role as executive director (technology risk and payments department).

This and other senior management changes take effect on Dec 1.

Ms Ho Hern Shin, the executive director (insurance department), will be appointed as assistant managing director (banking & insurance).