Scheme links 13 SMEs with start-ups
A recent initiative that puts smaller firms in contact with high-tech start-ups that have promising business ideas is already bearing fruit.
The DBS TechMatch scheme has connected 13 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with start-ups designing solutions ranging from low-cost enterprise resource planning systems to customised online sales platforms.
The scheme began last August.
One such match was made between Singapore beauty and health products brand Kinohimitsu and Thai e-commerce service provider aCommerce.
They are in discussions to implement a new inventory distribution, management and logistics system.
Mr Chong Kawee, chief executive of bio-neutraceutical Kino Biotech, which owns Kinohimitsu, said his firm was introduced to aCommerce at a DBS mobile application programme two months ago.
He felt that aCommerce's ideas could help his firm provide digital channels to consumers. - THE STRAITS TIMES