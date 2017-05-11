Scheme links 13 SMEs with start-ups

A recent initiative that puts smaller firms in contact with high-tech start-ups that have promising business ideas is already bearing fruit.

The DBS TechMatch scheme has connected 13 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with start-ups designing solutions ranging from low-cost enterprise resource planning systems to customised online sales platforms.

The scheme began last August.

One such match was made between Singapore beauty and health products brand Kinohimitsu and Thai e-commerce service provider aCommerce.

They are in discussions to implement a new inventory distribution, management and logistics system.

Mr Chong Kawee, chief executive of bio-neutraceutical Kino Biotech, which owns Kinohimitsu, said his firm was introduced to aCommerce at a DBS mobile application programme two months ago.

He felt that aCommerce's ideas could help his firm provide digital channels to consumers . - THE STRAITS TIMES

