Singapore

Engineer fined $7,500 by PUB for not supervising water service works

FABIAN KOH, THE STRAITS TIMES
Oct 31, 2017 06:00 am

Professional engineer Ying Kee Yeow was fined $7,500 by national water agency PUB, for failing to supervise water service installation works, the agency said in a press release yesterday.

He was convicted on three charges, while two others were considered during sentencing.

One charge was for an incident at a residential development in Geylang Lorong 24 in May last year. PUB found that the high-level water tanks were not properly secured.

Another charge was for an incident at a residential development in Changi Road, where a routine site inspection in April last year revealed that the gate to the low-level water tank on the ground floor was not secured well enough to prevent unauthorised access.

The third charge involved work done at a commercial development in Changi Road in October last year.

While attending to feedback on water supply disruption by a building tenant, PUB found that the main valves located outside each unit to control water flow were installed in the wrong direction in every unit in the building.

 
Burst pipe in Upper Serangoon disrupts traffic
Singapore

Burst pipe in Upper Serangoon disrupts traffic

PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD (PUB)crimecourt