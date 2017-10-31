Engineer fined $7,500 by PUB for not supervising water service works

Professional engineer Ying Kee Yeow was fined $7,500 by national water agency PUB, for failing to supervise water service installation works, the agency said in a press release yesterday.

He was convicted on three charges, while two others were considered during sentencing.

One charge was for an incident at a residential development in Geylang Lorong 24 in May last year. PUB found that the high-level water tanks were not properly secured.

Another charge was for an incident at a residential development in Changi Road, where a routine site inspection in April last year revealed that the gate to the low-level water tank on the ground floor was not secured well enough to prevent unauthorised access.

The third charge involved work done at a commercial development in Changi Road in October last year.

While attending to feedback on water supply disruption by a building tenant, PUB found that the main valves located outside each unit to control water flow were installed in the wrong direction in every unit in the building.