KTV hostess’ eyeball popped out in fight

A part-time hostess was blinded in her left eye after a colleague wearing stiletto heels kicked her in the face repeatedly during a scuffle at a KTV club in Jalan Sultan.

The court heard yesterday that Ms Nur Lena Rahmat, 30, and Siti Zahara Afifi Abdul Karim, 28, got into an argument at their workplace Club One KTV Boutique in the early hours of Oct 8, 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Rene Jeyaraj said the argument at 3.20am led to a scuffle where both Siti Zahara and Ms Nur Lena fell to the floor.

Despite intervention by one of the two witnesses at the club, Siti Zahara, who was wearing her stiletto heels measuring about 14.5cm, continued kicking her legs in a fast and aggressive manner towards the direction of Ms Nur Lena.

The victim felt the heel hit her eyelid twice before it went into her eye, causing her eyeball to pop out. She was heard exclaiming: "I cannot see, I cannot see."

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she underwent treatment for the injury.

Her left eye was removed and an orbital implant done. She was discharged on Oct 16 that year.

She was found to have sustained a left eye permanent blindness and right eye temporal hemianopia which means she can see only the nasal part of her visual field.

Yesterday, Siti Zahara was convicted of causing grievous hurt to Ms Nur Lena by doing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others.

The court also heard that the two women had a strained working relationship in the lead-up to the incident.

BRACES

The argument that led to the scuffle centred on a set of braces for Siti Zahara's younger sister.

Siti Zahara's sister had been in a relationship with Ms Nur Lena's friend, and after the relationship ended, the friend still wanted to continue paying for the braces.

The victim had allegedly urged her friend not to continue paying for the braces.

Siti Zahara thus previously got into an argument with the victim about her alleged interference in the matter.

The two argued about the same matter again on the night of the incident.

District Judge Mathew Joseph will hear Siti Zahara's lawyer Wilbur Lim's mitigation plea and the prosecution's submissions on sentence on Oct 31.

The maximum penalty is four years' jail and a $10,000 fine.