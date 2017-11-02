Only 10 but already recognised as an inspiring NKF caregiver

Nurul Syafiqah Roslan, 10, took on the role of main caregiver for her mother, Madam Yanti Mazlan, 43, when her cancer-stricken father died of pneumonia in August.

Nurul Syafiqah Roslan, 10, wakes up at 6am every day to prepare medication for her mother, who uses a wheelchair and has kidney failure and heart problems.

Then, she dresses her mum in the toilet before cooking scrambled eggs and beans for breakfast.

At 6.40am, she heads to Bedok Green Primary School with her sister, Nuryh Diyana, eight.

For being such a dedicated caregiver, Nurul was one of four recipients of the Dedicated Caregiver Awards at the Life Champion Awards Celebration 2017 held at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Centre yesterday.

The new award category recognises exemplary caregivers of kidney patients. Ten kidney patientswere also recognised in the Outstanding Patients Awards at Kim Keat Road.

There is one new case of kidney failure every five hours in Singapore.

And there are more than 6,300 kidney failure patients here as of December 2015.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, who was at the event, said: "Caregivers are who the patients rely on every day, every hour and every minute. They are truly unsung heroes."

Nurul took on the role of main caregiver for her mother, Madam Yanti Mazlan, 43, when her cancer-stricken father died of pneumonia in August.

Caregivers are who the patients rely on every day, every hour and every minute. They are truly unsung heroes. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

She told TNP: "If I don't help my mum, who would help her?"

Madam Yanti said: "I thank God for her every day. Without her, life would be very difficult."

After school, Nurul helps with household chores and prepares meals with her grandmother, who visits them after work.

She accompanies her mum home from the dialysis centre three times a week and helps her with stretching exercises and walking.

After total hip replacement surgeries in 2015 and this year, Madam Yanti is unable to walk without support.

Following her kidney failure diagnosis in May last year, she quit her job as a financial assistant. Madam Yanti's medical social worker, Ms Sze Yi Ng, 32, said: "It is quite sad a child has to bear the loss of her father and... caring for her mother instead of enjoying her childhood.

"Nurul is an extraordinary child who shows other children they should not take their lives for granted."

Her school principal, Mrs Celine Ng, told TNP that the school has nominated her for the Ministry of Education Edusave Character Award (ECHA).

Nurul's form teacher, Mrs Jacinta Gomes, 50, said: "She is definitely a source of inspiration to other students."

Nurul said: "I always encourage my mum not to give up hope. When she needs me, I will always be there for her."