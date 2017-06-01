Tim Oei to be new National Kidney Foundation CEO

A former lawyer who took charity AWWA to new heights is taking over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).

Those who know him describe Mr Tim Oei, 58, as a man with a heart for the poor and the disadvantaged.

NKF yesterday announced that he will take over as CEO from Sept 4.

More than 50 candidates were considered for the top job at one of the largest local charities.

The charity's board search committee, which comprised five members, had been hunting for a new leader for about six months.

It followed the sacking of former CEO Edmund Kwok over a personal indiscretion involving a male employee in November last year.

The charity lodged a police report over the incident and investigations are ongoing, said a police spokesman.

NKF runs 31 dialysis centres now and has over 4,000 patients and beneficiaries receiving dialysis at subsidised rates.

It has close to 1,000 staff members and received about $22 million in donations in its last financial year, which ended in June last year.

LAW DEGREE

Mr Oei graduated from the National University of Singapore with a law degree.

He also holds an MBA in Legal Practice from Nottingham Trent University in Britain.

He was the general counsel for Jurong Port before he joined AWWA in 2008 as its chief operating officer. A year later, he was promoted to CEO.

AWWA, which has close to 600 staff members, runs a special education school for children with disabilities, a home for destitute seniors and a family service centre, among other services.

AWWA'S assistant director of community partnership Pauline Cheah said under Mr Oei's tenure, the charity started initiatives which include providing home-based care services for adults with disabilities and also an inclusive pre-school where children with and without disabilities learn together.

Ms Cheah said AWWA is looking for a new CEO. Its chairman Janice Ang and her board members will ensure that the CEO's duties are covered until then.

