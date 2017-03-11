Parts of Upper Aljunied Road to close for Bidadari Heritage Walk

Two stretches of Upper Aljunied Road will be closed permanently and a larger realigned road will take its place from tomorrow, a Housing Board statement said.

These changes are for the construction of the 700m Bidadari Heritage Walk for the upcoming estate.

The junction at Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Aljunied Road will also be removed. (See graphic, above.)

There will be a new dedicated U-turn underneath the Upper Serangoon Road viaduct.

To ease traffic, another new realigned road will be opened on the same day.

This new road will continue to allow access to Vernon Park Road, where the Gurkha Contingent is based, as well as the Mount Vernon Columbarium and privately run funeral parlours in the region.

The columbarium will soon be demolished to make way for the estate, and the niches claimed by June 30 will be relocated to Mandai Columbarium. Unclaimed niches will face removal.

The tree-lined heritage trail will link the future Alkaff Lake with the Bidadari Park.

"This will create a contiguous and conducive park land within Bidadari for residents to walk and cycle safely around the estate," HDB said.

Bidadari Greenway, a 20m-wide green space lined with rest spots, commercial and communal facilities, will cut across the estate.

HDB has launched 4,800 flats in Bidadari since November 2015, with 1,340 units due to be launched in May.

A new site for private residential developments was also put up for tender on March 6, and is expected to provide another 825 homes.