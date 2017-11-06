Programmes inspire lower-income students to work hard in school

Nur' Adilah Mikail Abdullah Tan, 14, lives with her five siblings, parents and helper in a three-room flat. Life is tough in the cramped living space.

Quarrels were common, but that changed for Adilah when she took part in the CapitaLand Young Architect Programme.

She learnt about spatial needs in the three-month mentorship programme led by CapitaLand design experts and architecture students from the National University of Singapore. She also learnt to communicate better with her family and how to avoid conflicts with them.

Adilah was one of 70 secondary school students from low-income families who designed community spaces such as void decks, pavilions and youth centres under the programme, which was organised by CapitaLand for the first time.

Last Friday, five of them were given the Young Architect Award and an internship with CapitaLand.

The presentation was held at the IMM outlet mall, where the students' designs will be on display until Nov 12.

Adilah said: "Although I did not win, I am very grateful for the experience, which taught me the importance of bonding and working together, not only within the neighbourhood but also with my family members.

"I have also learnt new design skills, which I look forward to applying in school by working harder."

Also at the event, more than 150 schoolbags were given to primary school pupils from low-income families under the CapitaLand My Schoolbag programme. The bags contained stationery and necessities such as an umbrella, water bottle and hand sanitiser.

Both programmes were held in collaboration with the People's Association and Community Development Councils.

Mr Lim Ming Yan, president and group chief executive officer of CapitaLand, said: "These two programmes exemplify our commitment to inspire our youth to build their dreams and to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

Sarah Hong, 10, a beneficiary of My Schoolbag programme, told The New Paper: "I feel very lucky and happy to be receiving this bag, which inspires me to work harder in school."

My Schoolbag programme will also be held at three malls - Lot One, Junction 8 and Tampines Mall - later this month.