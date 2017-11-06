Stop-work order issued to firm which damaged Tampines water pipe

PUB has issued a stop-work notice to Hexacon Construction, which damaged a water main in Tampines on Friday.

The 300mm diameter water pipe was dislodged by construction work to put up an overhead pedestrian bridge. This led to the disruption to water supply to the nearby bus interchange and Eastlink Mall food court.

In a statement yesterday, PUB said investigations found that Hexacon Construction had not made the necessary submissions before the start of work at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Central 2.