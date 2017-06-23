Three women arrested for offering sexual services in Jurong West HDB ‘brothel’

Three women aged between 37 and 42 have been arrested for providing sexual services, the police said in a statement on Friday (June 23).

The women were arrested during a raid by Jurong Division officers at Jurong West Street 65 on Wednesday (June 21).

They were on valid social visit passes, but allegedly used them commit vice-related offences, the police said.

The women had advertised their sexual services on various online websites, and condoms and lubricants were seized as case exhibits.

According to a report by Lianhe Wanbao on Friday, the raid was carried out at the 14th floor of a block in Jurong West Street 65.

One woman had just arrived in Singapore and had not unpacked her luggage.

Two large packs of condoms were found in her luggage, Wanbao reported.

Residents who declined to be named later told the Chinese evening daily that they often saw strangers pacing the corridor outside the unit, and they were glad the women had been arrested.

House owners who rent their premises for vice-related activities can be prosecuted. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined a maximum of $3,000.

For repeat convictions, they can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

The police in their statement said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, and those who engage in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

- THE STRAITS TIMES