Yusof Ishak Mosque opens

Muslims in prayer yesterday at the newly-opened Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The Yusof Ishak Mosque is a key institution for the Muslim community and also the wider Singapore family, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said yesterday at the opening ceremony of the new mosque named after Singapore's first president.

Through its interactions with the community, the mosque will play an important part in promoting the ethos of multiculturalism and multiracialism, he added, noting that these were values Mr Yusof embodied as head of state.

Dr Yaacob was speaking to reporters yesterday after Mr Yusof's widow, Puan Noor Aishah, 84, opened the mosque in a ceremony witnessed by 100 guests, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Yusof's three children, Madam Orchid Kamariah, 68; Dr Imran Yusof, 67; and Datin Zuriana Yusof, 64, and other family members and friends were also present.

Mr Yusof served as Yang di-Pertuan Negara (head of state) after Singapore gained self-government in 1959, and as presideont in 1965. He died in office in 1970.

Yesterday was the first time the mosque - located in Woodlands and built at a cost of $18 million - opened its doors to worshippers after the prayer hall was consecrated by Mufti Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, Singapore's highest Islamic authority. More than 5,000 people turned up for the prayer session.

