Democrat novice could strike blow against Trump

WASHINGTON Voters in Georgia were to decide the most expensive United States congressional race yesterday, a US$60 million (S$83 million) political brawl where a Democratic novice could score an upset in a conservative stronghold and strike a blow against Mr Donald Trump's presidency.

The most recent polls show the race - seen as a key indicator for next year's mid-term elections - virtually deadlocked as both Mr Jon Ossoff and his Republican rival, the former Georgia secretary of state Karen Handel, 55, sprinted to the finish.

Republicans are facing a sobering reminder of their President's poor approval ratings, as 30-year-old centrist Democrat Ossoff, a former film-maker and political assistant, clings to the narrowest of leads.

"It is a neck and neck race, and it is all about turnout now," Mr Ossoff told WSB television.