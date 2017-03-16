World

Woman burnt after her headphones explode on flight

Woman burnt after her headphones explode on flight
The woman was dozing on the flight when her headphones exploded, burning her face. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 16, 2017 06:00 am

SYDNEY: A woman suffered burns to her face and hands after her headphones caught fire on a flight to Australia, sparking warnings about battery-operated devices on planes.

The passenger was listening to music on her own battery-operated headphones as she dozed on the flight from Beijing to Melbourne on Feb 19 when there was a loud explosion.

"As I went to turn around, I felt burning on my face," she told the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) which investigated the incident.

"I just grabbed my face... I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire."

The ATSB assessed that the lithium-ion batteries likely caught fire.

"As the range of products using batteries grows, the potential for in-flight issues increases," it said, reminding travellers using battery-powered devices to keep them in an approved stowage unless in use.

Plane crashes into shopping centre
World

Plane crashes into shopping centre

Spare batteries should be kept in carry-on luggage, it added.

There have been incidents involving lithium batteries with a flight due to leave Sydney last year disembarked when smoke came out of a passenger's hand luggage. - AFP

AirlineAustraliafire