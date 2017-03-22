Westbrook and Curry tussle as Warriors win

Stephen Curry (above, left) and Russell Westbrook (right).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 95 111

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry outshone Russell Westbrook as the Golden State Warriors romped to victory against Oklahoma City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Triple-double machine Westbrook was effectively stifled by the Warriors' potent offence and defence, restricted to only 15 points in front of an expectant home crowd at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Instead it was reigning NBA MVP Curry and teammate Thompson who got on top, raining down three-pointers as the Warriors recorded a 111-95 victory.

Thompson poured on 34 points - including seven three-pointers - while Curry weighed in with 23 points, also contributing seven three-pointers.

Thompson seems to enjoy playing in Oklahoma City.

Thunder fans remember all the way back to Game Six of last season's Western Conference Finals when he single-handedly sank the home team with a barrage of three-pointers.

Thompson had a deja vu type performance yesterday.

"I've been playing well the last few games. Got a lot of great looks today. It's as simple as knocking them down," the 27-year-old said.

Teammate Draymond Green added: "To go on the road in a tough environment and play the way we played, it's good for us."

Westbrook, meanwhile, brushed off the defeat as a bad day at the office.

"Just one of those nights," he said.

"Shots didn't fall. They made shots as well. A few mishaps defensively. But we'll be all right."

The Thunder star had been at the centre of an ugly shoving match with Curry in the second quarter when tempers flared.

The flashpoint triggered a melee that ended with Westbrook, Curry and two other players receiving technical fouls.

"Ain't nothing going through my mind but to protect my teammates," Westbrook said, when asked about the scrap.

"That's what was going through my mind."