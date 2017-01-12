Atletico survive scare
Antoine Griezmann struck for the third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 4-3 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 at home to Las Palmas yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The hosts were made to sweat in the final seconds of the match after two late goals in three minutes from Las Palmas' Marko Livaja and Mateo Garcia.
"These type of things always happen in the Copa del Rey," said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.
"They finished the few chances they had well which meant, despite us having the game under control, they take away the victory." - AFP
Valencia tie up with JDT
Spanish club Valencia, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, announced a three-year partnership with Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim yesterday.
As part of the agreement, two coaches from the Valencia academy will move to Johor to work with JDT's sports director Alistair Edwards, reported The Straits Times.
Meanwhile, Valencia announced on Tuesday that Voro Gonzalez will remain in charge of the crisis-hit club for the rest of the season. - AFP
Napoli cruise into quarter-finals
A superb second-half volley from Emanuele Giaccherini set Napoli up for an impressive 3-1 win over La Spezia that secured a place in the Italian Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli the lead in the third minute, but Antonio Piccolo's deflected 35th-minute strike pulled La Spezia level.
The hosts regained the lead in the 57th minute when Giaccherini met Lorenzo Insigne's weighted delivery with a sweet right-footed volley. Manolo Gabbiadini then scored two minutes later to seal the win. - AFP