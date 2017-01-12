Atletico survive scare

Antoine Griezmann struck for the third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 4-3 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 at home to Las Palmas yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The hosts were made to sweat in the final seconds of the match after two late goals in three minutes from Las Palmas' Marko Livaja and Mateo Garcia.

"These type of things always happen in the Copa del Rey," said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.