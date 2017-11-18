Hyypia: Unfair to blame only the defenders for Liverpool's woes

Former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia (far right) ties the shoelaces of a participant of the Courts-Liverpool Football Academy clinic.

Liverpool's backline has come under scrutiny this season after a series of defensive errors that have undermined their English Premier League campaign.

Former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia believes that the blame should not be placed squarely on the defenders, and that the biggest problem Juergen Klopp needs to solve is a lack of leadership and communication on the pitch.

EPL LIVERPOOL SOUTHAMPTON

The Reds, fifth in the standings, have shipped in 17 goals in 11 matches, more than every team in the top 13 except ninth-placed Watford.

In Singapore to join in the celebrations commemorating the redesign of the Courts Megastore in Tampines, the 44-year-old Finn told The New Paper: "Liverpool definitely need to cut out the individual mistakes, but what I also see from the games is that the team do not have enough leaders.

"Somebody needs to organise everything on the field better and give commands.

"They need to talk more during the game because (lack of) communication is another thing that contributes to these mistakes.

"These players need to communicate all the time to play together, which is why I think sometimes the centre backs are getting unnecessary criticism.

"It is the whole team's responsibility to attack and defend."

At the other end of the pitch, the arrival of Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool's attack a real boost.

The Egyptian forward hit the ground running in his first season on Merseryside, with his seven league goals, second only to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (both on eight goals).

With a frontline that also boasts the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane, the Reds have an offensive line-up that is the envy of many managers.

However, Hyypia thinks that Liverpool, who host Southampton tonight, are yet to realise their full potential.

He said: "Liverpool are creating a lot of chances to score, but they are not scoring enough.

"On the other end of the field, we are conceding too many easy goals. So, when we put those two things together, we're not getting the results you want."

Hyypia carved his name into the hearts of Liverpool supporters during 10 stellar years (1999-2009) with the club, for whom he made 318 appearances.

The highlight of his Anfield career came during the 2004/05 campaign, when he helped the club win the Champions League title.

Hyypia enjoys the attacking brand of football Klopp has introduced, but at the same time he feels it's challenging for the players.

He said: "It's great to see Liverpool play the Klopp way; he wants a high-tempo game, pressing up high on the field and such.

"The way they are playing is great to see when it works, but it can be very demanding for the players.

"They need to adapt to how the manager wants to play and find that balance."

Hyypia also hopes for more twists in a title race firmly dominated by a Man City side eight points clear at the top of the table. He added: "Hopefully, everyone will catch up with them so that it will be a tight competition.

Hyypia will meet fans at the newly redesigned Courts Megastore at 1pm today.