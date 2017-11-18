Hyypia woos kids at football clinic

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia made a special appearance at a Courts-Liverpool Football Academy training session at The Arena yesterday morning, to the delight of about 30 girls aged between 8 to 11 years old from Cedar Primary School and the JSSL Elite Girls programme.

In commemoration of the redesign of Courts Megastore in Tampines, three coaches from the Liverpool Football Club International Academy conducted a week-long coaching clinic for over 220 young footballers.

Hyypia, 44, said: "It's great Courts is doing these things because football is for everyone to enjoy.

"This shows that football is not only a sport for boys, and I saw that these girls have great skills... It's good that more girls are interested in playing football."

Also present yesterday morning were national women's team players Deborah Chin and Ho Hui Xin.

Said Ho: "From a coach's perspective, I can watch how the (Liverpool) coaches run their drills, and how they explain simple things like shooting and passing.

"It's something that I can learn because when coaching young kids, that's crucial."- SHARIFAH MUNIRAH