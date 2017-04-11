Valencia chief Chan quits
Valencia chairman Chan Lay Hoon will step down at the end of the season, the Spanish club said last night, ending the Singaporean's two-year stint.
She was brought in by the club's Singaporean owner Peter Lim but, under her watch, Valencia have had two disappointing seasons.
Anil Murthy, the club's executive director, will take over as chairman after July 1.
Valencia, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, are in the same position with seven games left this term. - WIRE SERVICES