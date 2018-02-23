Atthaya keeps her lead at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship

On the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club yesterday, Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul was happily belting out her favourite Thai hits between shots.

But that was nothing new from the 15-year-old golfer, who is known for her composure on the greens.

One wouldn't have thought that she was also busy trying to stave off challengers at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship.

And she got the job done without much fuss, firing an even-par 71 to keep her spot at the top.

Her two-day score of 136 (six-under) saw the overnight leader share top spot with South Korea's Jeong Yunji.

Unaware that her singing on the fairways was broadcasted live on the TV screens in the media centre, she burst into laughter when asked about it.

Atthaya said: "Yeah, I was singing Thai songs, a lot of Thai songs... it felt great."

The 2017 SEA Games individual and team gold medallist, who notched a 65 during Wednesday's first round, was happy with her display yesterday.

She bogeyed her third, seventh and 12th, but salvaged the situation with three birdies - the last two of which Atthaya felt were her saving grace for the day.

Said the teen, flushed and beaming with joy: "Everything else was good today, except my putter and first nine holes.

"I missed only one green in the front nine, and my putter was better in the back nine.

"Hole 15 made me more confident that I can make (birdies at) 16 and 17, so it was a really big comeback for me."

Atthaya's two bogeys on the front nine saw her temporarily slip to third in the standings, with South Korean Cho A Yean taking her place on the perch.

But Atthaya's two birdies on the back nine propelled her back to the top.

Cho eventually carded 68 to finish joint-third with Lois Kaye Go (67) of the Philippines.

Callista Chen continued to lead the six-strong Singapore field, with a second successive 72, to share 17th place with three other players. Shannon Tan finished joint 43rd.

The two Singaporeans are among fifty-three players who made the cut. The final two rounds take place today and tomorrow.