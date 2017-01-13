Furyk: US have momentum and success

Newly appointed US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is aiming to steer the Americans to their first "away" victory over Europe in 25 years in the 2018 edition in France.

The Americans beat Europe 15-13 in 1993 in England, their last victory on foreign soil.

Furyk said: "Some people look at the negative - it's been 25 years - but I view it as an opportunity. It's exciting and it's a new day and age for the US Ryder Cup team. We have some momentum right now and we have some success under our belt from last time."

The US ended Europe's string of three consecutive victories last October at Hazeltine, where Furyk served as a vice-captain under Davis Love III.