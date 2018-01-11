South Korean Yang to play at SMBC Singapore Open

Yang Yong Eun, Asia's only male Major winner, will play in the Jan 18-21 SMBC Singapore Open.

The South Korean golfer, who turns 46 next Monday, is best known for taking down Tiger Woods to win the US PGA Championship in 2009.

That stunning victory saw him rally from two strokes down entering the final round, to eventually beat 79-time PGA Tour winner Woods by three shots.

Held at Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, the US$1 million (S$1.34m) Singapore Open is the opening event of 2018 on both the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Joining him will be reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain and South African Louis Oosthuizen, winner of the 2010 British Open.

Also vying for the title will be American Pat Perez, leader of the FedEx Cup standings, Malaysia's Gavin Green and Japan's Yusaku Miyazato, the respective No. 1s on the Asian Tour and the JGTO in 2017, and 14-time JGTO champion Ryo Ishikawa, who confirmed his participation at the weekend.