The Color Run is back

The Color Run returns to Singapore with an inaugural night event, a first in South-east Asia, on Sept 23.

Through the 5km course, "Color Runners" will experience a spectacular glow fest featuring an array of Glowtastic colour zones, illuminating bubbles and colour shows, while being doused from head to toe in different neon hues.

First launched in 2011, The Color Run is a unique paint race that has been experienced by more than 6 million runners in over 40 countries. The race has no winners or official times but instead celebrates health, joy and individuality, while bringing the community together.

Registration fees start from $70 per participant. Family packages (two adults and two children) and single tickets for children aged four to 12 are also available.

Retail customers of CIMB Bank Singapore will enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount, and an early bird discount is also available. To register, go to www.thecolorrun.com.sg

- MARIELLE DESCALSOTA