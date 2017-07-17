Amirul back with a double bang

Apprentice Amirul Ismadi brings Apollo — the frst leg of his double — from the rear to take Race 3 at Kranji yesterday.

Ipoh lad Amirul Ismadi was back with a bang yesterday, kicking home a double with trainer Cliff Brown's only two runners for the day.

Jockey Ismadi Ismail's son has been going through a quiet patch since the last of his 2017 wins, Taramea, for his master Stephen Gray on Feb 12.

Amirul had not disappeared from the scene. Riding opportunities had just somehow dropped, but he never gave in to despair.

Along came Brown, who himself had not led in a winner for over two months (since Mr Fatkid on May 14), and who entrusted his only two runners of the day to Amirul.

The 23-year-old rose to the challenge to give the trainer a 100 per cent strike rate.

He first renewed acquaintance with that sweet taste of victory in Race 3 aboard $120 outsider APOLLO, a New Approach four-year-old who had struggled to find the line at 11 previous local outings, but who suddenly mustered a flying finish in the $35,000 Class 5 Division 1 race over 1,400m yesterday.

Two races later, Amirul hopped back on Brown's second runner, another lukewarm chance in LAUGHING BUFFALO ($93) in the $35,000 Open Maiden race over 1,600m, and just like with Apollo, timed his run to perfection to get the money ahead of the well-backed pair of Lim's Sparkle (R Zawari) and $17 favourite Danzeb (Oscar Chavez).

"It's been five months since my last win. I've been counting the days, and it's a huge relief to finally win a race again," said Amirul, who finished fourth on the apprentice log last year on 13 winners.

"I'm really thankful to Mr Cliff Brown for giving me those two horses to ride. He's started to use me recently and it's an honour and privilege to ride for him, and to win on both is even more special.

"To be honest, I thought Laughing Buffalo had a better chance, as Apollo was quite disappointing at his recent runs, but they both ran very well today."

Amirul, who famously won two Perak Derbies (2014 and 2015) with Littlebitofjoy, the second time for his father, would not dwell on his lack of success in recent months, and was just happy to have finally snapped the run of outs.

"I was working as hard as ever, but for some reason, I was not getting on many good horses," he said.

"The competition is tough and I'm not the only local rider struggling to get rides. But I'm as keen as ever as I'm there every morning riding work.

"Hopefully, these two winners will be the trigger for more wins soon."

Amirul's third ride for the day, Taramea in Race 8, finished out of the placings.