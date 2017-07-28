Ancient Warrior one to follow
Trainer Mark Walker's ANCIENT WARRIOR is worth a look in his next race, judging by his trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.
One of the two horses slowly away, he travelled wide and then produced a good run in the straight to take Trial 3, beating a good horse in Storm Troops.
As we all know, Storm Troops captured the Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes over 1,400m and then finished a smack-up third behind stablemate Quechua in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 2,000m.
On that score, Ancient Warrior looks a good thing down in Class 4.
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Super Denman (N Juglall) blinkers *
2 Secret Mission (O Chavez) starting stall
3 Reine Dasher, newcomer
4 Southern Glory (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet
5 Hero In The Wind (M Zaki) blinkers
6 Zolved (CS Chin) starting stall
7 Queen Of Queens (Z Zuriman) pacifiers
8 Gasparo Da Salo (SY Moon) blinkers
Margins and time: 7¼, hd, 1¼, 1¼, 3¾, ½, hd (1min 00.30sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Aramco (K Kellady) pacifiers *
2 Order Of The Sun (CC Wong) *
3 Time Odyssey (B Vorster) *
4 Wimbledon (M Nunes)
5 Blue Swede (J Powell)
6 Satellite Rocket (Juglall) blinkers
7 Quechua (V Duric)
8 Top Banana (D David) blinkers
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 6, 1¾, 2, 9 (1:00.00sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Ancient Warrior *
2 Storm Troops (Juglall) *
3 Fragrance Empire (Y Salim) *
4 Song To The Moon (Chavez)
5 Perfect P (Wong)
6 Faaltless (Powell)
7 Satellite Man
8 Cairo (Zaki)
9 Brahma Circus (P Dellorto)
10 Walking Thunder (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, 1½, nk, 1, 3¼, ½, 2¼, ¾, 2¼ (1:00.80)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Mystic Master (S John) *
2 Shaqraa (Kellady) *
3 Iron Man (Juglall)
4 Gold Crown (Rodd)
5 Astrospeed (Nunes)
6 Siamese Cat (T Krisna)
7 First Precinct (Dellorto)
8 Leon (G Boss)
9 Lim's Stardom (O Placais)
Margins and time: Shd, 5½, hd, hd, 1, 3, nk, 8 (1:01.09)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Raptor (Krisna) *
2 Super Ace (Nunes) *
3 Southern Dragon (Juglall) *
4 Major Improvement (SY Moon)
5 Eastiger (Rodd)
6 Leonardo (B Woodworth)
7 Pratt Street (Powell)
8 Starsky
9 Cold War (Placais)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, 2¼, 2½, ¾, 2, ¾, 8¾ (1:01.48)