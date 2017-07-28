Ancient Warrior one to follow

Trainer Mark Walker's ANCIENT WARRIOR is worth a look in his next race, judging by his trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

One of the two horses slowly away, he travelled wide and then produced a good run in the straight to take Trial 3, beating a good horse in Storm Troops.

As we all know, Storm Troops captured the Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes over 1,400m and then finished a smack-up third behind stablemate Quechua in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 2,000m.

On that score, Ancient Warrior looks a good thing down in Class 4.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Super Denman (N Juglall) blinkers *

2 Secret Mission (O Chavez) starting stall

3 Reine Dasher, newcomer

4 Southern Glory (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet

5 Hero In The Wind (M Zaki) blinkers

6 Zolved (CS Chin) starting stall

7 Queen Of Queens (Z Zuriman) pacifiers

8 Gasparo Da Salo (SY Moon) blinkers

Margins and time: 7¼, hd, 1¼, 1¼, 3¾, ½, hd (1min 00.30sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Aramco (K Kellady) pacifiers *

2 Order Of The Sun (CC Wong) *

3 Time Odyssey (B Vorster) *

4 Wimbledon (M Nunes)

5 Blue Swede (J Powell)

6 Satellite Rocket (Juglall) blinkers

7 Quechua (V Duric)

8 Top Banana (D David) blinkers

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 6, 1¾, 2, 9 (1:00.00sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Ancient Warrior *

2 Storm Troops (Juglall) *

3 Fragrance Empire (Y Salim) *

4 Song To The Moon (Chavez)

5 Perfect P (Wong)

6 Faaltless (Powell)

7 Satellite Man

8 Cairo (Zaki)

9 Brahma Circus (P Dellorto)

10 Walking Thunder (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, 1½, nk, 1, 3¼, ½, 2¼, ¾, 2¼ (1:00.80)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Mystic Master (S John) *

2 Shaqraa (Kellady) *

3 Iron Man (Juglall)

4 Gold Crown (Rodd)

5 Astrospeed (Nunes)

6 Siamese Cat (T Krisna)

7 First Precinct (Dellorto)

8 Leon (G Boss)

9 Lim's Stardom (O Placais)

Margins and time: Shd, 5½, hd, hd, 1, 3, nk, 8 (1:01.09)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Raptor (Krisna) *

2 Super Ace (Nunes) *

3 Southern Dragon (Juglall) *

4 Major Improvement (SY Moon)

5 Eastiger (Rodd)

6 Leonardo (B Woodworth)

7 Pratt Street (Powell)

8 Starsky

9 Cold War (Placais)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, 2¼, 2½, ¾, 2, ¾, 8¾ (1:01.48)