Augustano out for third win
Sunday Kranji preview
Augustano is a horse on the upgrade and it will not be a surprise if he could make it three in a row in Race 5 at Kranji tomorrow.
Trainer Cliff Brown's progressive three-year-old has improved further since scoring his back-to-back victory last time out on Sept 10.
On that day, the bay Australian-bred gelding jumped from a wide barrier (12) and led all the way to beat White Coffee over the Polytrack 1,200m.
That was in Class 4 and tomorrow Augustano will compete in a similar class, albeit with 3.5kg more.
The weight increase should not pose a problem not only because Augustano is a big horse but the opposition also does not look overly strong.
His biggest threat should be the Bruce Marsh-trained Pratt Street, who has been racing with a new lease of life.
The five-year-old finished in the money in his last four starts - with a win, two seconds and a third. His last-start second to Siam Sapphire over tomorrow's Poly 1,200m was a top effort.
He rushed home to finish only three parts of a length behind.
With a handier weight (54kg), he will give Augustano a run for the first prize.
You know what? The best is to forecast both.