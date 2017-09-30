Augustano out for third win

Augustano’s impressive gallop on Wednesday suggests he can do the hat-trick in tomorrow’s Race 5.

Augustano is a horse on the upgrade and it will not be a surprise if he could make it three in a row in Race 5 at Kranji tomorrow.

Trainer Cliff Brown's progressive three-year-old has improved further since scoring his back-to-back victory last time out on Sept 10.

On that day, the bay Australian-bred gelding jumped from a wide barrier (12) and led all the way to beat White Coffee over the Polytrack 1,200m.

That was in Class 4 and tomorrow Augustano will compete in a similar class, albeit with 3.5kg more.

The weight increase should not pose a problem not only because Augustano is a big horse but the opposition also does not look overly strong.

His biggest threat should be the Bruce Marsh-trained Pratt Street, who has been racing with a new lease of life.

The five-year-old finished in the money in his last four starts - with a win, two seconds and a third. His last-start second to Siam Sapphire over tomorrow's Poly 1,200m was a top effort.

He rushed home to finish only three parts of a length behind.

With a handier weight (54kg), he will give Augustano a run for the first prize.

You know what? The best is to forecast both.