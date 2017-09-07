Be warned of War Affair

War Affair (No. 8) showing that he still got it in Tuesday's Trial 3. PHOTOS: STC

There would have been a smile plastered on the face of trainer Bruce Marsh as he watched his champion WAR AFFAIR chop the opposition to pieces before spitting them out when winning his trial on Tuesday morning.

After all, it was done with enterprise and resolution - and much like what we have begun to expect from the former Horse Of The Year.

Yes, War Affair was all-conquering in that 1,000m hit-out. And the mind-blowing thing was he made the whole exercise look oh, so easy.

Clearing the chute cleanly, his jockey Craig Grylls snagged him back to last and that's where he stayed as stablemate Supernova played rabbit - therefore ensuring that there was a genuine pace.

WOKE HIM UP

War Affair was still last - and wide and seemingly dozing off - when they cleared the 600m. But when they straightened for the run home, Grylls woke him up.

At the 250m mark, when it seemed it was every man for himself, War Affair began to fashion a run.

Ears flattened, he picked off his rivals - and that was as easy as taking candy from a kid. Twickenham tried to offer some resistance. But it was all in vain.

With Grylls leaning low over his neck - a study in rhythm and balance - War Affair did what he does best.

He headed for the winning post. When he got there, his nearest rival was a length away.

Indeed, such was the fluency of the win that Grylls allowed him to take the bend before slowly easing him up.

War Affair would clock 61.99sec for the 1,000m dash. It was hardly a time that would make headlines but it was the manner of his win which reminded us of the "motor" which he possesses.

It was a month ago that the son of O'Reilly won a trial. That day he clocked 59.51sec.

Five days later, in the Chairman's Trophy, he ran a lung-buster but couldn't mow down that runaway train called Forever Young.

War Affair will go into Sunday's Jumbo Jet Trophy race as one of the favourites.

He will meet, among others, some talented youngsters like Countofmontecristo, Debt Collector, Lim's Cruiser and Elite Excalibur.

Without a doubt, they're some of the best at Kranji, but so is War Affair and if they don't already know who the boss is, they could soon find out.

Sure, he may be seven and one of the "seniors" in the race.

But, like a good cavalry horse, this old warrior still hears those bugles summoning him to battle.