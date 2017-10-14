Beauty Master deserves top billing in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,600M)

10 FURIOUS PEGASUS was heavily backed at his first start for Frankie Lor, but got a long way back and never came into it. He has now drawn a better gate.

11 SUPERNATURAL showed little last start at Happy Valley but has always found the 1,800m too far. Back to this course and distance, which will suit, he is a chance.

2 BRAVE KNIGHT has been racing well and remains a leading player at his Class 5 debut.

3 GO SANDY GO is injury-prone but fresh off a 10-month break and should be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 EMPIRE STAR ran well fresh and remains a chance if he has taken a step forward from that effort, especially with Zac Purton aboard from gate 5.

7 LET'S TAKE IT EASY had shown nothing until a last-start fourth in the same race. He appears to have acclimatised and deserves respect.

10 SUNNY ORIENT is frustrating to follow in that he appears to have his hoof on the till but he continually misses the start. He's worth including again, though.

3 DIAMOND LEGEND won well at Happy Valley last start and should relish the added trip.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

9 HIT A HOME RUN is racing well currently and still looks to have the ability to win on his current rating. Matthew Poon remains atop the eight-year-old and, from the inside, he should get a lovely run in transit.

6 JE PENSE is aiming for a hat-trick - something that seemed improbable when he first arrived. He has won impressively though and looks capable of scoring again.

1 INDUSTRIALIST WAY is consistent and must be included.

2 FANCY MUSIC is quirky but can figure if things go his way.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 ELITE SPIRIT is two from two on the dirt in Class 4. He should be able to track a genuine tempo and can get over the top.

2 STRATHCLYDE won nicely at the end of last season over this course and distance. He looked a horse who would be even better for the summer, so he's a leading chance.

7 I'M THE WON FOR U ran well at his first start for Frankie Lor and will win shortly, if not here.

12 FANTASTIC FABIO goes up in class but the manner of his last-start win was arrogant.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

10 MY HONEY has shown ability. The step-up to 1,400m looks a plus for him and he can get into the finish.

9 DESTIN looked like he was about to break through a couple of times last season but couldn't quite put it all together. He must be included fresh.

8 CREME BRULEE has run well in two starts this preparation and ranks as a hope again.

2 C P POWER generally finishes around the mark without winning, although he finally put it together in May to score. Still, he's more of a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

6 ENCOUNTER was disappointing fresh but ran an improved race second-up. Third-up now and with the step-up to the mile, last year's German 2000 Guineas winner can score his first Hong Kong win.

2 SOLAR HEI HEI is generally better over 1,400m but he is racing very well and gets Matthew Poon's claim again. He must be included.

4 ROCKETEER returns for a preparation aimed at the BMW Hong Kong Derby and could show up fresh.

1 EASTERN EXPRESS looks to be on his mark but can get into the placings.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 STAR SUPERIOR finally scored his first win last start, albeit narrowly. He now goes up into Class 3 and gets veteran Eddy Lai aboard. He is drawn well and he can go back-to-back.

10 AMAZING MOMENT also won last start at his dirt debut. He should be in the mix again.

11 PAKISTAN BABY has been racing well of late and will be finding the line strongly.

3 SPOTLIGHT DREAM makes his debut as the winner of two from four in France. He has trialled okay and can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

5 BEAUTY MASTER has drawn a perfect gate here to be able to capitalise on his quick early speed. There looks to be plenty of speed engaged but, in his current form, he deserves top billing.

9 ACE KING is one of those who should be vying for the lead in the early stages, if he doesn't miss the start. He has drawn gate 14 and, if he can maintain the outside lane, he's a chance.

11 MONEY BOY disappointed last start but his previous form was okay. He's a contender.

1 FORTUNE BO BO can show up fresh.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 LITTLE GIANT makes a surprising return on the dirt. His New Zealand form looks rock-solid, and he was ever so impressive on debut in Hong Kong.

10 HAPPY METEOR is a four-time course-and-distance winner. He has always found Class 2 a bridge too far but, with Matthew Poon aboard, this is perhaps his opportunity.

Stablemate 5 PABLOSKY is a place chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 BRAVE LEGEND was a strong winner first-up before he was fair second-up. The 1,400m should suit.

6 REGENCY BO BO has finished in the top four in nine of his last 11 starts without winning and can find his mark.

8 FAST MOST FURIOUS ran well at his Hong Kong debut and should appreciate the extra trip.

11 SILVERFIELD is a leading chance if rain arrives.