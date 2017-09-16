Beekely can provide Poon with a win in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 INDIGENOUS STAR is near a drop in grade, but if he puts it all together, he can win this.

1 MORDICUS should have a Class 4 win in him, but he is unreliable.

2 NONE OTHER's three Hong Kong wins all came off higher marks.

10 REWARDING FLYER is for the adventurous.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 BEEKELY performed nicely in June and July. He can pull off a win for Matthew Poon.

7 PEACE COMBINATION was simply no match for Top Beautiful. But there looks nothing great here.

4 FISH N' CHIPS is down to a mark where he should be competitive.

1 LOOK ERAS can hang around for a minor placing.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 RHODE ASSASSIN has one of the better dirt pedigrees in Hong Kong and this looks a good race for him.

7 DIAMOND FRIENDS is well handicapped and can win with Joao Moreira jumping back aboard.

10 DRAGON BACHELOR is likely to stick around for some minor money.

5 AMRITSARIA is worth including in those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

4 FOXBAT hasn't shown much yet, but he trialled well and gets in-form rider Karis Teetan.

3 GOOD METHOD had no clear run last week and still finished second. He can atone.

2 AMBITIOUS SPEEDY is first-up since April but is able to win off his current mark.

12 LAUGHING LORD needs things to fall his way but he's a chance.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

5 GRAN MASTER ran some nice races on dirt last season. He looks one to follow here.

7 GOOD FIT is now with Frankie Lor and he bears close watching.

9 FIVE STARS AGENT is better suited in this race than he was last week.

1 PLAY IT wasn't beaten far in his first Class 4 attempt at Happy Valley.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

11 AUTOPAY found his feet at his last three runs of the season. Dylan Mo's claim takes him down to 111 pounds and he could beat this lot.

1 EXPERTO CREDE is racing well currently but he might need some weight relief.

6 DIAMOND MYSTERIOUS is a chance if he can settle closer to the lead.

10 ROYALE ELEGANCE is another who must be included in exotics.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

3 ADVENTURER has abundant speed and with his racing style, he can never be dismissed, particularly over this C & D.

2 MY LITTLE FRIEND has breathing issues. But, on his day, though, he's more than capable against this group.

13 PREMIERE found Class 2 a bridge too far. He has drawn well here, though, and cannot be dismissed.

7 MOMENTUM LUCKY can fill a placing.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 TRAVEL EMPEROR was green as grass first-up and disappointed. With a truer pace here, he can run to the level of his debut.

1 TURF SPRINT won fresh. He is back in Class 3 and looks a contender in an open race.

4 FANTASTIC EIGHT proved an honest frontrunner last season. He will be tough to run down.

6 WHO DAT SINGA looked a Derby contender at one stage. He's a chance at his best.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

11 TOP BEAUTIFUL faces Class 3 company, albeit with a light weight, and while he has drawn awkwardly, he still looms as the one to beat.

6 ACE KING rarely runs a bad race over this C & D and must be included underneath.

10 SUNSHINE UNIVERSE must be included with a featherweight on his back.

7 MONEY BOY looks like one for those exotic bets.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

14 SUCH A HAPPINESS finally won late last season. He might need further than 1,400m now, but with only 116 pounds to carry, he can make it two on the trot.

6 WINSTON'SLAD has not won since December 2015, but he has been honest to finish around the mark recently.

3 GREEN CARD is quirky and needs everything to fall right, but he is a real chance.

10 GENERAL DINO will need further but he could add value to the exotics.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB