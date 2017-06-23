Black Swan has hit a good patch again

BLACK SWAN, who ended a long drought with a last-start victory, can be followed again next time out.

The Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old caught the eye with a stylish come-from-behind win in the second of four trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

He has obviously come right again and is low enough to make it a double.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Pop Gems, blinkers

2 Elite Conqueror (R Shafiq) blinkers

3 Justice Smart, blinkers-pacifiers

4 My Money (A Munro) blinkers

5 Yellow Gold (WS Chan) blinkers

Margins and time: Nk, 2, 5½, 8¾ (1min 01.24sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Black Swan (M Rodd)

2 Saraab (O Chavez)

3 New Sensation (J Powell) blinkers

4 Lim's Greetings (D Beasley) starting stall

5 Galileo's Approach (M Kellady)

6 Tauboss (M Ewe) blinkers

Margins and time: Hd, 4¼, 1½, hd, 30½ (1:00.25)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Tycoon (B Vorster)

2 Soonbaby (Beasley)

3 Dan The Man (Chavez)

4 Soldado (Powell)

5 Super Hero (Ewe)

6 Classified (Munro)

7 Presenting Win

8 Gallant Heights

Margins and time: 1, shd, nk, nk, ½, 1, 1¾ (1:00.19)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Chosen Harvest (Vorster)

2 Peer Gynt (CC Wong)

3 Satellite Prince

4 Kennedy (I Amirul)

5 Junior (Rodd)

6 Start Me Up (M Zaki)

7 Double Cash (Chavez)

8 Peregrine Falcon (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, 3¼, 1½, hd, 5, 4¾ (1:01.45)