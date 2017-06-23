Black Swan has hit a good patch again
Kranji barrier trials
BLACK SWAN, who ended a long drought with a last-start victory, can be followed again next time out.
The Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old caught the eye with a stylish come-from-behind win in the second of four trials at Kranji yesterday morning.
He has obviously come right again and is low enough to make it a double.
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Pop Gems, blinkers
2 Elite Conqueror (R Shafiq) blinkers
3 Justice Smart, blinkers-pacifiers
4 My Money (A Munro) blinkers
5 Yellow Gold (WS Chan) blinkers
Margins and time: Nk, 2, 5½, 8¾ (1min 01.24sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Black Swan (M Rodd)
2 Saraab (O Chavez)
3 New Sensation (J Powell) blinkers
4 Lim's Greetings (D Beasley) starting stall
5 Galileo's Approach (M Kellady)
6 Tauboss (M Ewe) blinkers
Margins and time: Hd, 4¼, 1½, hd, 30½ (1:00.25)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Tycoon (B Vorster)
2 Soonbaby (Beasley)
3 Dan The Man (Chavez)
4 Soldado (Powell)
5 Super Hero (Ewe)
6 Classified (Munro)
7 Presenting Win
8 Gallant Heights
Margins and time: 1, shd, nk, nk, ½, 1, 1¾ (1:00.19)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Chosen Harvest (Vorster)
2 Peer Gynt (CC Wong)
3 Satellite Prince
4 Kennedy (I Amirul)
5 Junior (Rodd)
6 Start Me Up (M Zaki)
7 Double Cash (Chavez)
8 Peregrine Falcon (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: Nk, 1, 3¼, 1½, hd, 5, 4¾ (1:01.45)