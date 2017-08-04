Cairo on comeback trail

Cairo (No. 2) leads all the way to beat Rainbow Royal and company yesterday.

Sparingly-raced CAIRO seems to be hitting the straps again, judging by his trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

The five-year-old Australian-bred has not raced for almost a year, but his preparation for his comeback has been stepped up in recent weeks, indicating that he should be back at the races soon.

Now back with his second of four trainers, Tan Hor Khoon, Cairo was seen doing foundation work in the last couple of months and came out for an easy trial last week, finishing ninth to Ancient Warrior.

Yesterday, the speedy bay gelding was back to his familiar role in the third of four trials, leading all the way and his rider, M Zaki, did not lift a finger but yet Cairo clocked a swift 59.83sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

It was evident the horse needed more work but yesterday's trial win was an indication that he was progressingly nicely.

Cairo started his career under Theo Kieser for a third from two starts and then went to Tan, who saddled a second placing before the horse moved to John O'Hara.

Under O'Hara, Cairo had two wins, a second and a third from five starts.

After that, the horse moved again, to Daniel Meagher, but after two unplaced runs, the horse was transferred to Tan again.