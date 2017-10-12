Celtic Lady deserves a winning break

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) TUMBLING STREAM showed brilliant speed at last start. If there are no issues with him, he should run well.

(1) PRINCE OF WAR is never far off and could fight this out.

(7) RAISE A FLAG could have the measure of stablemate (9) HE'S GREAT and they look head and shoulders better than the rest.

Watch newcomers especially (12) SEVEN LIVES.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) TILL DAWN ran close up in his last two on the polytrack before a rest and if he takes to the turf, he could win this.

(3) ISLAND VIEW has been given time and if ready will be in the shake-up.

(10) JUDD'S ROCKET and (11)MIDDLE PATH can improve to place.

Watch the first-timers especially (14) YAKEEN and (8) CORRIDO.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) HUYSSTEEN was backed when narrowly beaten on debut. He will have gained valuable experience from that outing and rates the one to beat.

(10) LA SCALA is improving nicely and if jumps well shouldn't be far behind.

(7) HYPER JET will appreciate the extra and could get into the picture.

(5) BLACK DEVON improved last time and could feature. Many others are looking to improve - especially the newcomers.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(13) WITCH OF THE WEST, (10) SAHEERA and (7) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE did well on their debuts and should come on heaps.

The last mentioned found most support while Saheera was the least fancied, however, Witch Of The West ran on smartly and could come out tops.

(4) KICK BUTT has improved with blinkers and could upset the apple-cart.

(1) ROLLED SILVER is better than her last two showings.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) CELTIC LADY has been runner-up in her last two and could win this.

(7) TIMEDTOPERFECTION needed the run last time and has improved.

(4) OSCULATION shouldn't be far off again.

(3) MEMPHISBELLE was slightly disappointing last time and should do better.

(11) PROSPERITY, (1) CLAREMORRIS, (2) OPERA, (5) VARSITY PRINCESS and (10) DANISH CROSS will run well.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Luck in running could be the decider.

Stablemates (3) MONARCH AIR, (4) CINNAMON SLEW and (5) FLOWING GOWN have been finishing close together and any could win but slight preference to the last mentioned who is on a hat-trick.

(1) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE, (7) FLIPFLASH (blinkers back on), (8) SPICE QUEEN and (9)CHARTER JET finished in a bunch and it could go anyway.

(2) TEENAGE DREAM is not out of it and merits consideration.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) TOMMY WATERDEVIL grabbed (1) PILOU on the line last time. Expect a big showing.

(5) SHOGUN wasn't far off in the same race and it could get close between them again.

(8) WELL CONNECTED should do better now that he's off a handy weight.

(2) MAN'S INN (track and trip specialist), (3) STREET FLYER, (7) NATIONAL KEY (moody) and (6) REFUGE could make up those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) LAKE KINNERET improved when wearing blinkers and the form has been franked.

(3) CAPTAIN CHIPS does best on this track and trip but on their meeting in May he has to find at least two or three lengths with (2) SAIL FOR JOY, however, the latter could just need it.

(1) DARKEST HOUR has improved and could complete a hat-trick.