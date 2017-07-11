Chic and elegant Tanya

Tanya Ghahraman stood out in a fantastic display of style to clinch the coveted "Best Dressed to the Races" title on Emirates Singapore Derby Day on Sunday, winning herself a pair of business class tickets, accommodation and parade lounge passes to watch the Melbourne Cup in November.

The Emirates Singapore Derby race was won by the Alwin Tan-trained Infantry, who was ridden by three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes.

It was Emirates' 22nd year as title sponsor of the prestigious race.

"Our partnership with the Singapore Turf Club is one of the longest-standing in Emirates' sports sponsorships. These partnerships reiterate Emirates' commitment to provide our valued customers in Singapore the platform to pursue their sporting passion," said Andrew Bunn, Emirates Country Manager for Singapore, Brunei and Malaysia.

"We are heartened that over the past two decades, the annual race has grown in stature and reputation to become one of Singapore's most iconic premium horse racing events, providing fans a memorable and thrilling live sporting experience."