Class-dropper Paddington will stroll home

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Too many first timers to make a selection. Of the raced runners, (5) OSTINATO has four consecutive seconds but is drawn wide.

(4) BENDY BULLET is far better than his last run suggested.

(7) GOA and (13) LONDON SPIRIT are both going the right way. Good candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(5) TIFFINDELL looks a promising staying filly and is weighted to defeat (1) NORTHERN BALLET comfortably this time. Couple them for a forecast bet.

(3) ADORADA needed her last and should get a lot closer tonight.

(2) DRESS FOR SUCCESS is off form, but is well weighted on her Cape debut and could be in this for a long while.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) MAGIC SAILOR returned to best form last week, and should go close against this lot.

(2) SEVENTH RULE never misses a place and can go one better.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) HUNDREDS ran on strongly on debut despite being green, and the big horse should improve plenty. Big runner.

(3) GREENSTREETTRACTOR improved last time over 1,400, and the mile will be even better for him.

(2) COYS has very solid KZN maiden form, and will challenge if ready.

(1) PEG OF ZEUS will earn if repeating his latest.

(5) THE BARRY BURN wasn't striding out last time, and may improve.

RACE 5 (3,000M)

(1) PADDINGTON seems likely to stay all day, and takes a huge drop in class. Hard to beat.

(4) BLUE DOOR produced his best effort for ages last time, and will put up a fight.

(5) JUDDERING ANGEL struggles to win, but can run a big race if in the mood.

(2) OMAHA TRIBE is off form but stays very well.

(3) WOODLAND'S FOREST is worth considering for quartets and larger exotics.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(10) DANGER ROCK's maiden has already produced four winners, and he could be a little underrated. (4) STATE BALLET loves the course and has a 4kg claimer. Respect.

(8) BIG MISTAKE has scope, while (9) LOVE TO FLY has been competitive out of the maidens.

(5) ZINNAVAR, (2) MASTER'S SPIRIT and (7) WEEKEND WARRIOR are worth considering for the upset.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

So it could be worth taking a chance with lightly raced (2) KAMPALA CAMPARI.

(3) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS never fails to deliver, and is sure to mount a serious challenge, as is the case with (4) SHALL BE FREE.

(9) SNIPER SHOT has excellent KZN juvenile form and makes his local debut, while (6) PEROVSKIA has the form to upset the apple cart.