Close To My Heart should be close to winning

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) COME ON INN ran her best race to date last week and, from draw 1, she is sure to run well again.

(3) BURNING MIST is in very good form and today could be the day she exits the maiden ranks.

(4) PROFS PET may have needed her last run, so could strip fitter and should run well in this line-up.

(2) COVER PAGE is battling but might get a placing.

(5) VANILLA ROSE is proving costly to follow but cannot be ruled out completely.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) TIME TRIPPER is capable of better than her last run would suggest and her trainer is in good form.

(8) VANDA deserves another win and should run very well in this race.

(2) SILVA KEY disappointed last week but is capable of much better.

(5) MERITOCRACY continues to hold her form but this distance is a bit sharp for her.

(7) DIAMOND DYNASTY is back in form and is not out of it.

Watch (13) MOCK MAMBO.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) CLOSE TO MY HEART was touched off in her latest start and should go close to winning.

(1) ALBERTINA is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but is capable of earning some money.

(3) BERRY CRUSH did not confirm her form of her previous start, so will need to do more to win.

(5) DATA LINK could improve and is one to watch.

(6) FREMONT ran a much improved race last time out.

Watch (7) GRIZABELL.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

An open-looking contest.

(1) MASTERLY is capable of winning a race like this but has not been at his best this year.

(2) INVITING LILY is well drawn but will need to improve on his last two performances.

(3) GRAPE VINE is holding form well and should be in the shake-up.

(6) DRAGON FLAME and (7) CAT IN COMMAND are in with a winning chance.

(4) BONNIE VIE and (5) RAHVAR are capable of running into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) TIN SOLDIER is doing very well in his new yard and should go close to winning despite a wide draw.

(2) DUTCH HARBOR is unreliable but is capable of running well.

(3) BOLLEMAKIESIE could earn a minor cheque.

(4) TREES OF GREEN has not won for a while but is capable of finishing in the money.

(5) ZAMA ran well last time out but will need to confirm that form.

(6) WARRIOR POET is finding his form.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(6) TIFFINDELL could prove hard to beat.

(1) CHRISTMAS CAROL showed remarkable improvement when trying this surface for the first time and must be considered.

(2) TRICIA DUPONT is a bit one-paced at the finish but could earn some money.

(3) SANCTUARY is battling to regain her best form but is well drawn.

(4) MORETHANTHAT and (5) CHIT CHAT are capable of running well over this track and distance.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) HANDSOME HENRY is doing very nicely in his new yard and should make a bold bid at winning this race.

(1) RUSSIAN STAR has a tough task under the top weight but could run a placing.

(3) TITUS has not won in ages but is capable of finishing in the money.

(4) OASIS QUEEN and (5) ITSMYDARLIN are coming off wins but this is tougher.

(6) SEATTLE SWING is holding his form well and should fight out the finish again.