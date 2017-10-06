Constant Justice looks good

Constant Justice should score tonight on his honesty and consistency.

Like most, I like a trier, one who gives his best each time he goes to the racetrack.

Honesty and consistency are a couple of the good traits of a genuine thoroughbred and one that fits the bill tonight in Constant Justice in Race 7.

Just look at his record. The Mohd Yusof-trained five-year-old has yet to run a bad race.

From 11 starts, the Lucky Stable-owned Australian-bred has notched three wins, four seconds and two thirds.

On the two occasions he finished out of the money, he ran fifth but only about three lengths behind the winners.

Constant Justice scored only two starts back, with top weight in Class 3 over the Polytrack 1,200m, and put in another good performance last start when third to The General in an Open Benchmark 97 event over the Poly 1,100m.

He lost by only half a length behind the winner.

Back to an easier Open Benchmark 83 race over the same Poly 1,100m tonight, Constant Justice should bounce back to victory again.

Trainer Yusof has maintained his charge in fine fettle with some smart hit-outs since that Sept 10 race.

On Tuesday morning, Constant Justice wrapped up his preparation for tonight's assignment with a winning gallop with race-jockey Manoel Nunes astride, clocking a swift time.