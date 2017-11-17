Crown Gift can present trainer Young with first winner

He is the only one of 29 trainers plying their trade at Kranji still without a victory, but that memorable first winner could come in Race 2 this evening.

New kid on the block Young Keah Yong's Crown Gift has the form to take the Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m, going on his splendid debut third and his vast improvement.

Crown Gift made his debut on Oct 6 and chased Filibuster all the way, eventually finishing third behind the star filly and Destroyer Eclipse over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

The winner's time of 1min 04.89sec was close to the course record.

That run by Crown Gift could be considered an outstanding effort, as Filibuster went on to make it back-to-back and, in the process, rewrote the record for the course and distance in 1min 04.16sec.

The form was also franked by Destroyer Eclipse, who also scored second-up on Oct 27 over the Poly 1,200m.

Using the wins by Filibuster and Destroyer Eclipse as the yardsticks, Crown Gift also has a first-rate chance of winning, unless he falls victim to the dreaded second-run syndrome.

After all, this evening's field looks just ordinary and Crown Gift has signalled his winning intention with a great trial last Thursday when finishing a fast half-length second to Around The World.

Young obtained his trainer's licence only in the middle of the year and filed his first runner, Zippy General, on Aug 11. He has so far sent out a total of 37 runners for two thirds and a fourth.