David suspended two days

Jockey Derreck David has been suspended two Singapore racedays and will miss the meetings on Friday, Oct 13 and Sunday, Oct 15.

David pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding when astride Sir Reginald last Friday.

He had, near the 1,200m mark, allowed his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of other runners.

This resulted in Miss Waimataitai, Hee's Forte, and Tembusu Estrela all being crowded for room.

Hee's Forte and Tembusu Estrela were also checked back.

As David has rides this Friday and Sunday, the Stewards allowed him to begin his sentence next Monday.