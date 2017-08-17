Don't discount another 'Mighty' show

Smart Friday winner MIGHTY CONQUEROR is having another bite at the cherry this weekend.

Trainer Mark Walker has put the Patapan five-year-old on the quick back-up following his comfortable win in a Class 3 race over 1,000m last Friday.

He is slated to run in Race 5 tomorrow - the $80,000 Kranji Stakes C race over 1,100m.

The New Zealand handler explained that he had not planned to run him at such short interval but, with entries being on the low side, he was asked to help pad them up if he could.

"The Club was desperate for extra entries and I nominated five extra, one of them being Mighty Conqueror," said the current runaway leading trainer.

"I thought about his last win the other night and he had a fairly soft run. Besides, he did not have a trial leading up to that run after a break.

"So, he had not been overtaxed. There were no suitable races for him, there was this Benchmark 97 1,100m race on Polytrack, but I thought it was a step too far.

"I decided to put him on the quick back-up and just kept him fresh for this race."

Walker admitted that the opposition was meatier this time, but he hoped Mighty Conqueror can still rise to the occasion.

"He's meeting a stronger field this time. Zawari (Razali) will ride him and he is riding in great form," he said.

"The horse has really matured mentally and is physically stronger. He used to be better off going around horses, but he can take runs through them now."