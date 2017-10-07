Escamillo gets the nod with Strydom astride

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(4) TIGER LACE and (2) HOLIDAY ROMANCE were narrowly beaten in a hard-fought contest last time out and both should relish the extra trip.

(3) MAGICAL CHARM should enjoy this track and could get away.

(9) ANGELIC should improve on debut, especially over the extra ground.

(5) QUEENSBERRY SQUARE could prove best of the rest.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

Small and moderate field with the main contenders changing form. This race could depend on the pace and Piere Strydom is arguably the best judge around.

He is aboard (3) ESCAMILLO and he gets the nod.

(1) REMINISCENCE is having his 39th start but won't have a better chance to crack it.

(4) MICHAEL should go close on his penultimate effort.

(2) DISCOVEROR is a hard knocker and could feature.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(8) SALTIRE and (11) THE BOSTON ROSE ought to improve on their debut efforts, so should be competitive.

(2) TOUGH LOVE stopped late over further ground last start, so will appreciate reverting to this trip.

(7) PATHTOFAME and (12) TRIP TO IBIZA have scope to improve, but the biggest threat could come from one of a number of well-bred newcomers. Watch the betting on (9) SOMMERSONNE in particular.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

A competitive race with all eight runners capable of pulling it off.

(6) OKAVANGO DELTA has most scope for improvement and needed his last run.

(2) STORM WARNING, who is 1kg better for neck defeat, should also go close.

On that form line, (4) SAVE THE RHINO was a hot favourite but found problems. He should do a lot better.

(7) BONDIBLU can complete a hat-trick if the pace is fast.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) SHADOW WARRIOR has threatened to leave the maiden ranks and should be competitive despite a wide draw.

(2) RISKY RAMBO and (3) COUNTING STARS are seldom far off, so can make their presence felt.

(4) PHOTOCOPY should have finished closer last time out, so could be worth another chance.

(6) DOUBLEMINT and (11) SARK made promising debuts and should improve over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) SYLVAN ON FIRE is bang in form and looking for four straight wins. She won't be troubled by the longer distance.

She meets unbeaten (4) CASCAPEDIA, who has obvious ability but will be tested here.

(1) TAMBALANG has ability.

(5) SNOWDONIA is a trier and could get into the money.

(6) SIM-ALLEY BANK tries this trip and could take home some money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Both consistent top-weight (1) RED GINGER and progressive 3yo (8) LIBRA should give good accounts of themselves.

However, it may be worth taking a chance on fellow 3yo (5) FRESNAYE, who gave the impression last start that she could be better over more ground.

Returning (4) LEAVES OF GRASS and (3) ROCK ON WOOD could go well fresh.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

Top 3yo (11) ROCKIN RUSSIAN meets top 4yo (5) SHE'S A GIVER and top 5yo (1) BELLA SONATA and all are coming off a rest. If fit, they will make it interesting but, with a handy weight, Rocking Russian gets the nod.

(4) SECRET STAR tries a little extra trip now and is fit.

(2) SHATOOSH, (3) SHE'S A DRAGON and (6) MYFUNNYVALENTINE can get into the money.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) MAGICAL WONDERLAND faces a tough task preserving her unblemished record against some classy types.

(4) ROSE INBLOOM is weighted to reverse the form with the unbeaten topweight.

(5) OH SUSANNA is even better off at the weights, so is also a winning chance.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

(6) MATADOR MAN, (1) NEW PREDATOR and (5) CORAL FEVER may not be fully wound up after a rest but should still figure.

Matador Man should be the one to beat but often loses it at the start. New Predator won't be far off. Coral Fever could prefer a bit more ground.

(3) WILL PAYS is the one in best current form and must be respected.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) GOLD STANDARD sets the standard on his comeback. He has bigger targets later this season but could be up to making a winning reappearance.

Returning duo (3) TABLE BAY and (7) COPPER FORCE are distance suited and the same could be said of race-fit pair (8) BLACK CAT BACK and (9) OUR MATE ART.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(4) BLUE SAGE is running well but drops in distance. She will be catching up late.

(3) MUSETTE bounced back to form last start and could follow up.

(1) MISS BULSARA and (2) BARBIE DOLL come off maiden wins but have scope for improvement.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

Smashing contest featuring Grade 1 performers. Last year's champ (3) CAPTAIN'S FLAME returns from a rest to renew rivalry with (4) GOODTIME GAL, who chased her home last year.

The latter won a sprint on her comeback recently, beating (6) WHOSE THAT GIRL and (7) SEATTLE GOLD, and would have come on from that run.