Featherweight will help Makanini's cause

Makanani at his last win with jockey Derreck David astride on June 9.

Derreck David is not so sure last-start beaten favourite MAKANANI can bounce back to form this Sunday, but advises not to write her off given her postage-stamp weight.

The South African jockey had a good hunch about the Japanese-bred three-year-old filly at her last run in the Class 3 race over 1800m on August 4. Punters were on the same page as they had backed the two-time winner down to $14 favouritism, but David was the first to recognise that her wilting fifth to Certainly left a lot to be desired.

TWO-MONTH LET-UP

Then again, David was also prepared to forgive the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained daughter of Black Tide given she was resuming from a two-month let-up.

Should she again run below expectations in Sunday's $100,000 Open Benchmark 97 race over 2,000m, then plans afoot for more ambitious races might hang in the balance.

"She was disappointing at her last start. I was very confident she would run well but maybe she needed the run after a long break (two months)," said David.

"Still, I expected her to put in a much better effort. She will have only 50kg on her back this time (carried 55kg last time out).

RIGHT RACES

"We're trying to place her in the right races so she gets into the feature races later in the year, for example the El Dorado Classic and the Singapore Gold Cup."

The two staying features will be run for the last time over 2,200m this year before they are shortened to 2,000m based on the new initiatives issued on Wednesday by the Singapore Turf Club to revitalise the racing industry.

David is banking on Sunday's run to get a good gauge on the Big Valley Stable-owned filly's prospects over such long trips.

"If she stays, then we will find similar races for her to make the cut for the El Dorado and the Gold Cup."