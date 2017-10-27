Filibuster hard to catch again

Filibuster, the barrier rogue who made good on debut, looks set to show her rivals a clean pair of heels again in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.

The Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old filly has shown great improvement since her Oct 6 Restricted Maiden victory, as evidenced from her top hit-out on Tuesday morning, and her chances have also been greatly enhanced with her pole- position draw.

It sure had taken time and effort to get Filibuster to get to the barrier gate on raceday but all the patience and perseverance were duly rewarded when the daughter of Ilovethiscity posted a runaway pillar-to-post win.

For sure, that victory was achieved with distinction and, mind you, she was just a new horse having her first race.

The three-and-a-half-length winning margin she put between herself and her next rival was impressive indeed, but the time she clocked carried more significance. Her 1min 04.89sec for the Polytrack 1,100m was just 0.68sec outside Pole Paradise's time achieved in a much higher class.

Tonight, Filibuster will be meeting only Class 4 rivals over the same trip and surface, and she certainly looks hard to catch from the word "go".

The way I see it, her only obstacle is the Second-run Syndrome, which has claimed the scalps of some emerging new horses.

So just keep your fingers crossed that she survives that, which I think she will.

With the scratching of Sunny Sky, first reserve Halo Bright has secured a berth in the race and should give Filibuster a run for the money. The Ricardo Le Grange-trained grey is working diligently, which includes a recent trial win.