Gran Torino raring to go

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Oct 14, 2017 06:00 am

My mind was set last Thursday when I saw him win his trial with gusto.

For sure, this awesome trial winner was going to make a confident bet on the way he ran his rivals ragged.

His name?

Well, it's Gran Torino, who sat in the leader's slipstream in the straight and, when he was angled out to see daylight, he lengthened his strides to win his trial with authority.

The James Peters-trained four-year-old has proven himself to be a horse with strong potential.

He won his debut, beating Dutrow, who went on to win his next start and then was a beaten favourite last Sunday when second to Silkino.

At his second start, Gran Torino finished second to Sun Dream. He now looks spot-on.

