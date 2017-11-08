Iron Wolf will be too strong

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) SEATTLE SPARK looked in need of further than the 1,200 metres she raced over last time. This one looks ideal.

(13) VICTORIOUS DIVA is a well-bred filly and she should keep improving.

(1) ROY'S BARBEL ran a very decent race before rest. She could come out firing.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) PEARL GLOW is getting better with racing. She was a fair second first time at this venue. She had a subsequent easy winner just behind her and should boost the form line as well.

(3) MADAME DEFARGE didn't show in two sprints but was up there over further at the Cape last time. She could enjoy the racing here.

(2) CONTINUUM has gone close and will run well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

The horse to watch out for is (9) IRON WOLF. The well-bred son of Querari has been gelded and the booking of Anton Marcus is significiant.

(6) FRANCESCO has a better draw this time and could show his true form.

(5) CHEMISTRY can show more after racing up there last time.

(8) CAPTAIN MOSS seems capable.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) BRAVO ZULU is knocking at the door again. He did go close on the turf earlier so the switch should not see him go backwards.

(5) THE GREY CRUSADER should have also scored by now. Watch for betting.

The one that could show up best is well-bred (11) KHEELAN DYNASTY.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(13) EMERALD VICTORY caught the eye in his second start and should keep progressing. He has not drawn well but the turf track may be more forgiving.

(10) SLIGHTLY SCOTTISH made the switch to the turf quite easily. From a much better draw can score.

(11) IT'S MY WAY caught the eye last time.

(1) HOKANUI was dangerous last.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) EMMA'S ORACLE looks to have a bright opportunity of getting into the hunt in this race. She was far back on her track and trip debut and did not disgrace herself at the business end of the race.

(9) SWEET AFTON needed her local debut and blinkers have been fitted over a longer trip.

(13) MARIS STELLA races for a stable in good form.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(2) ATATURK showed his talent again last time. It seems he prefers poly but he deserves another go on the turf.

(5) AFORAWAY won even after being hampered in running. He improved this trip and should be competitive on handicap debut.

(4) I AM A ROCK met a strong field after a long break. He was not disgraced and can come on.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(2) FLICHITY BY FARR is a tough ride at this venue but her only win has come here and she has a bit of class in the tank. She should really add to her tally.

(1) SHIRLEY VALENTINE looks a serious runner. She was second best behind Kahula who is on the upgrade.

(6) SHIFTING GEARS won in good style and even though meeting better could be a thorn in their side.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(11) SOVEREIGN MASTER is very well bred and showed signs of potential in his second race. He can only improve and the form line of that race is working well.

(7) JALS TIGER looked a winner until caught and could go one better if allowed to dictate.

(6) BALLYMAINE ran his best race at this track but needs to confirm he stays.

(9) FIRE SONG can show.

YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (VAAL CLASSIC) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 14 Seven Lives ($17-$6)

2nd 16 Ouro ($10)

3rd 11 Bling Ball ($63)

4th 7 Flexible Fugitive

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (14-16) $8, (11-14) $50, (11-16) $101 Tierce $2106 Trio $576 Quartet No winner ($1166 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $525 Scratchings: 1 Seven Sovereigns, 13 Ready To Strike

RACE 2

1st 2 Wind Chill ($6-$7)

2nd 5 Holy Joe ($12)

3rd 3 Bold Viking (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Samar

Forecast $11 Tierce $24 Trio $5

Quartet $33 Quadro (Refund)

Scratching: 1 Elevated

RACE 3

1st 9 Jazaalah ($9-$5.10)

2nd 16 Western Shamrock ($8)

3rd 10 Kindavar ($6)

4th 2 Jaunita Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (9-16) $4, (9-10) $4, (10-16) $8 Tierce $31 Trio $14 Quartet $45 Quadro $17 Scratchings: 5 Romani, 7 Emma Kalema, 14 Speedy Stride

RACE 4

1st 13 Gambado ($22-$9)

2nd 12 Corrido ($6)

3rd 8 Mutawaary ($8)

4th 10 Whatsitallabout

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (12-13) $7, (8-13) $6, (8-12) $8 Tierce $81

Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($120 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $190 Scratching: 11 Chapel Rock

RACE 5

1st 12 Champions Cup ($152-$43)

2nd 13 Hot Curry ($20)

3rd 6 Starpath ($7)

4th 5 Frikkie

Forecast $414 PlaceForecast (12-13) $88, (6-12) $104, (6-13) $41

Tierce No winner ($908 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($1372 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($248 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($372 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 17 Midnight Racer, 18 Eastern Pearl

RACE 6

1st 6 Marmook ($27-$10)

2nd 5 Kingoftheworld ($11)

3rd 9 Manx Park ($44)

4th 10 Roman Evening

Forecast $55 PlaceForecast (5-6) $18, (6-9) $31, (5-9) $45 Tierce $482 Trio $354 Quartet No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($850 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 11 Tiger's Legacy, 12 Exclusively Trendy

RACE 7

1st 2 Let It Rain ($48-$12)

2nd 7 Kinaan ($15)

3rd 9 Amsterdam ($20)

4th 1 The Elmo Effect

Forecast $82 PlaceForecast (2-7) $46, (2-9) $49, (7-9) $34 Tierce No winner ($676 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $539 Quartet No winner ($582 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1340 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratchings: 15 Wild Brier, 18 Fortune Fella