It could be Polly Wolly Doodle all the way

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) HARD BALL has been second twice and could win.

(5) THE TIN MAN went too fast last time. Don't discard.

(6) COMBAT MUSTER has ability.

(4) RED INDY shouldn't be far off.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) VANUATU will find the blinkers helpful.

(7) SWEET TRIAL will be fighting for honours.

(1) POWER BY MALHUB will do better.

(8) RAISE A FLAG holds his form well.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(13) WESTERN SHAMROCK was backed on debut but got tired.

(3) ILHA DA VAR could take home some money.

(6) FLYING FALCON should be thereabouts.

(8) ANNIE THE GREAT will be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(10) BEFORE NOON should be ready for a win.

(7) SESS can collect prizemoney.

(1) SOLDAT won't be too far off.

(8) MUTAWAARY could show up over this trip.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) KILRAIN looks suited to the distance.

(4) BANKABLE TEDDY, (3) STONEHENGE and (7) AMSTERDAM will all run well.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(9) PACHUCO won well last time. He's a big chance.

(4) ALSSAKHRA won his maiden and can win again.

(2) IDEAL SECRET should enjoy the trip.

(11) SAMAR will be close up at the finish.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE can win over 1,200m.

(5) AMORETTA is holding form.

(1) BURUNDI BUSH cannot be ignored.

(4) TIMEDTOPERFECTION can earn.