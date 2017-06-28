It's now a Bee-line to the big one

Trainer Shane Baertschiger thought he would put a line through the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series after his "best baby" BE BEE hurt himself quite seriously back in March.

The Australian handler was gutted to say the least at the woeful sight of the son of Showcasing, the more forward of the three two-year-olds in his yard, returning from the training tracks with a bloodied left leg.

After losing his rider as he was being led out of the track, Be Bee galloped on riderless before jumping over a gate, tearing up his nearside forearm in the process.

Thankfully, the injury was not life or career-threatening, but the annual two-year-old series plans looked touch and go then.

Hopes were, however, rekindled when the gelding recovered faster than expected.

The Auric Stable-owned galloper was soon put through two barrier trials (winning the second from start to finish on June 15), and Baertschiger could finally give him the green light for his Kranji debut in Monday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,100m.

In a close go to the line, Be Bee found enough to edge out the other debutant AUGUSTANO (Amirul Ismadi) by a head.

It did not matter how he won, to Baertschiger that maiden run was the go-ahead signal he needed to press on towards the race he had long been set for - the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) on July 7.

"He ripped his leg around three months ago. He got loose and jumped over a gate at the catching area," said Baertschiger whose other two-year-olds Silent Prince and Kiss Your Song ran in the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series without winning.

"We had to stitch up his left forearm, but luckily, he came back good. But because of that injury, he could not run in the two-year-old series. To me, he was the best of my two-year-olds."

On Monday's run, Baertschiger said: "I thought he was home and hosed. But he just made it by a nostril.

"He wasn't as brilliant as he was in his trials.

"He's only two but he coped with it quite well. He will now run in the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe in two weeks' time."