Kasimir looks hard to oppose in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) FULL MAST lacked support when recording a gutsy victory on debut and should come on heaps.

(3) HOT CURRY got his just reward when winning at his fifth start and can score again.

Newcomer (8) MELLON looks ripe. Watch.

Stable companions (1) FRANCO and (4) MAMBO SYMPHONY are no slouches.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) QUEEN ANNE has been threatening to open her account and looks to have a bright chance of succeeding here.

(2) BEAUTIFUL EMMILEE ran on last time and should hold (3) I AM TITANIUM on that.

(8) CANDY KISSES could feature with the experience gained.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) KASIMIR has been runner-up in all three starts, including two features. Unless one of the first-timers is high class, he looks impossible to oppose here.

(6) SEVENTH RULE is the only raced runner with any decent form.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(8) RICHARD LIONHEART has plenty of scope for improvement and should stay the extra distance.

(2) SUNSET BOY, (3) PHUMAPHAMBILI, (4) MIESQUE'S RUMBA and (5) DISCOVEROR should finish close together.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) ANGEL'S TRUMPET was an impressive maiden winner but will find this tougher.

(3) LANARK wasn't disgraced in a feature after debut win.

(6) NANNA ANNA has solid form in features.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(11) WILD LADY loved the extra trip last time and should relish the even longer distance.

(2) THE GARDNER GIRL is starting to mature now.

(4) VUL INDLELA ran flat in her second run after a long break but has shown improvement.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SAMSARA has had four good runs and looks set to shed her maiden tag.

(2) DARING MISS is well tried, but will win a race one day.

(3) SEATTLE SILVA is better than her last two.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

It should get close between (1) EMERALD BAY, (3) SEPTEMBER BLOOM and (4) SILKEN on current form but, on their meeting in April, Silken could have the edge.

(2) MUSETTE won her maiden easily when tried over a long trip but disappointed in her post-maiden. She deserves another chance

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) TURBULENT AIR has met classy sorts of late and makes strong appeal.

(2) SHALL BE FREE has yet to run poorly and will give plenty of cheek.

(3) EARTH HOUR is an ultra-reliable type.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) DUKE NUKEM looks cherry-ripe, but could be troubled by his breathing issues. He may also prefer a touch further.

(5) MAGIC is back to best. However, he was beaten in December by (7) GUN FIGHTER, who meets him on better terms.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) SEATTLE OAK was not striding last time but can pop up here.

(2) SCANDOLA is fast and may thrive over this trip.

(3) STATE BALLET is another rapid type and holding form.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(3) PILOU is highly thought of but was slightly disappointing in his post-maiden, however, he found traffic problems and could redeem himself.

(2) HIERONYMUS never got into it last time but should be a live threat here.

(1) DAN THE LAD has top weight but cannot be ruled out on current form.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(6) ROYAL GINGER should be right there again.

(5) STRATHDON will do far better this trip.

(8) ONE DIRECTION was just touched off last time and must score soon.

(10) MOONRISE SENSATION won easily last start.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

Competitive. (2) SHATOOSH is running close-up but (3) THE SMELL OF RAIN could have her measure if her last run is ignored.

(5) SEATTLE TANGO is holding form and should give another good account of herself.

Top weight (1) PENNY SERENADE is bred to go the mile and further so must be respected.

(7) ALL OVER THE WORLD tries the mile now and cannot be ignored.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(3) A TIME TO DREAM caught the eye running on last time after making a hash of the start. If jumping on terms, will go close.

(4) SILVAN STAR won that race comfortably and merits maximum respect again.

As does runner-up (10) NGAGA, who didn't find a clear passage last time, and has plenty scope.